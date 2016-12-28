Donaldsonville man wanted for hitting woman in face

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on second-degree battery charges.

The man deputies are searching for is 29-year-old Markquincy Chatman of Donaldsonville wanted for second-degree battery after he hit a woman in the face on Dec. 13.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chatman is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.