Donaldsonville man charged with murder in woman's overdose death

PLATTENVILLE - Authorities say a man out of Ascension Parish is facing murder charges after a woman died from an apparent overdose late last year.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Travis Joseph of Donaldsonville was arrested Sunday on one count of second-degree murder.

The sheriff's office says 32-year-old victim Stormy Boudreaux died in a hospital after she was found in her car outside of a Plattenville business on Nov. 6, 2017. Authorities say she died a short time later.

An autopsy revealed Boudreaux died of a combination overdose of Heroin and Fentanyl. After an investigation, detectives determined Joseph was the person who provided the lethal dose to Boudreaux.

He was arrested Sunday and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center where is incarcerated pending a bond hearing.