Donaldsonville man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed, multi-parish chase

PLATTENVILLE - A man was taken into custody Thursday after he led deputies on a high-speed chase through two different parishes.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Paul Dinino of Donaldsonville fled after a deputy tried to pull him over for committing a traffic violation on LA 70 and LA 308. The sheriff's office says Dinino took off down the highway, reaching speeds upwards of 110 miles per hour.

Officers chased Dinino all the way into Ascension Parish, where he eventually came to a stop on the highway near LA 3089. Deputies believe Dinino dumped a significant amount of illegal substances over the course of the chase.

He was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Jail Thursday afternoon on one count of aggravated flight from an officer.