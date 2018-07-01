Donaldsonville Independence Day celebration rescheduled

BATON ROUGE - In anticipation of stormy weather, city leaders have chosen to reschedule their Fireworks on the River event from July 3 to July 7 at 4 p.m.

"We apologize about the inconvenience, but safety is our first priority," Director of Community and Economic Development Lee Melancon said in a press release.

Officials plan on having a banner located at the event site on Tuesday to let festival-goers know the event has been rescheduled.

