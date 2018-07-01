84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Donaldsonville Independence Day celebration rescheduled

3 hours 39 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 July 01, 2018 7:39 PM July 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - In anticipation of stormy weather, city leaders have chosen to reschedule their Fireworks on the River event from July 3 to July 7 at 4 p.m.

"We apologize about the inconvenience, but safety is our first priority," Director of Community and Economic Development Lee Melancon said in a press release.

Officials plan on having a banner located at the event site on Tuesday to let festival-goers know the event has been rescheduled.

To see a list of more 4th of July celebrations across Louisiana, including WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi, click HERE.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days