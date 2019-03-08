76°
Don't fall back on springing forward this weekend

Friday, March 08 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - There's no time like the present to watch the shifting sands of the hourglass foretell the inevitable forward march of time.

It's time again to abide by the old adage to spring forward (though it's not yet spring) and mark the shift from standard to daylight saving time. The change occurs at 2 a.m. local time Sunday across most of the United States, so set your clocks an hour ahead before going to bed Saturday night.

Daylight will begin to last longer into the evening, but the sun will take an hour longer to emerge in the morning. No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas. Standard time returns Nov. 3.

