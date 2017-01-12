64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Don Draper and 'Mad Men' archive land at University of Texas

1 hour 18 minutes 43 seconds ago January 12, 2017 Jan 12, 2017 Thursday, January 12 2017 January 12, 2017 7:30 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas - Props, scripts, costumes and other items from the television show "Mad Men" are heading to Texas.

Show creator Matthew Weiner and production company Lionsgate have donated the "Mad Men" archive materials to the University of Texas' Harry Ransom Center humanities library in Austin.

The acquisition is to be announced today.

Some materials will eventually be on display for the public. Ransom Center film curator Steve Wilson says it will take about a year to catalog the entire collection.

The show starring Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss ran from 2007-2015 on AMC.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days