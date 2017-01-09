Domino's to hire 200 employees in BR and surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE – Domino's is looking to hire 200 new employees for 19 stores throughout Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas.

The new positions being offered are for delivery drivers, assistant managers and general managers. Store locations that are hiring include:

- 2170 Main St. in Baker



- 1194 Bob Pettit Blvd. in Baton Rouge



- 13770 Old Hammond Highway in Baton Rouge



- 1841 Staring Lane in Baton Rouge



- 10595 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge



- 2806 Government St. in Baton Rouge



- 3266 Plank Road in Baton Rouge



- 3676 Harding Blvd. in Baton Rouge



- 5443 Jones Creek Road in Baton Rouge



- 8910 Greenwell Springs in Baton Rouge



- 110 Florida Blvd. SW in Denham Springs



- 33716 Louisiana Highway 16 in Denham Springs



- 1829 N. Airline Highway in Gonzales



- 14395 Greenwell Springs in Greenwell Springs



- 1400 W. Thomas St. in Hammond



- 15389 Highway 22 in Ponchatoula



- 18590 Highway 16 in Port Vincent



- 17278 Airline Highway in Prairieville



- 28470 Walker Road S. in Walker

"We are very excited to offer additional jobs throughout the Baton Rouge area," Glenn Mueller, Baton Rouge Domino's franchise owner, said. "The growth of these communities and the success of Domino's allows us to build on our franchise so we can continue to do what we do best – make great pizzas and deliver them with exceptional service."

Those who are interested in applying for a job should visit jobs.dominos.com.