Domino's Pizza wants to fill your city's potholes
Domino's Pizza has launched a new promotion to fill potholes in major cities throughout the U.S.
The chain's new 'Paving for Pizza' campaign is asking that pizza lovers around the country submit votes to decide which cities are most in need of some road work. The company will then send out teams to pave over the rutted roadways.
So far, the campaign has already visited four towns: Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware; Athens, Georgia and Burbank, California.
You can nominate your hometown for pothole repairs by going to pavingforpizza.com.
