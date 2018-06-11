75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Domino's Pizza wants to fill your city's potholes

3 hours 4 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 June 11, 2018 6:22 PM June 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Domino's Pizza has launched a new promotion to fill potholes in major cities throughout the U.S.

The chain's new 'Paving for Pizza' campaign is asking that pizza lovers around the country submit votes to decide which cities are most in need of some road work. The company will then send out teams to pave over the rutted roadways.

So far, the campaign has already visited four towns: Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware; Athens, Georgia and Burbank, California.

You can nominate your hometown for pothole repairs by going to pavingforpizza.com.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days