Domestic incident leads to shooting on O'neal Lane; One in critical condition

March 26, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - One has been hospitalized after a shooting on O'neal Lane Sunday afternoon.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred as a result of a domestic incident around 5 p.m. One suspect was taken into custody.

Sources say the victim was taken to the hospital in critcal condition.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

