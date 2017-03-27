Domestic incident leads to shooting on O'neal Lane; One in critical condition

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - One has been hospitalized after a shooting on O'neal Lane Sunday afternoon.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred as a result of a domestic incident around 5 p.m. One suspect was taken into custody.

Sources say the victim was taken to the hospital in critcal condition.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.