Domestic homicide suspect arrested, family still in grief

BATON ROUGE - Keisha Davis is still grieving from the loss of her sister Asha.

Asha Davis was shot and killed inside of her home on The Mohican Prescott Crossover on New Year's Day.

Almost two months later, Baton Rouge Police arrested 29-year-old Thailand Brooks. He is now charged with second-degree murder. Police said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

On Tuesday, Keisha Davis described her sister's relationship with the man who's accused of murdering her.

"Volatile, very toxic," Davis said. "And you know we kinda told her to get out of it, but you can only say so much to people sometimes and they can only get out of those situations if they want too."

Davis further explained that Asha was getting ready to leave Brooks before New Year's Day. Now, Davis said their family is happy to have some closure.

"I was happy for her, I was happy for my nephew, I was happy for her because she didn't deserve this." Davis said."And I just want justice to be served and it will be served, because God, he answers prayers."

Davis also had a message for those who are currently in an abusive relationship.

"And if you lose your life, you have people you are leaving behind." Davis said. "So just get out as soon as possible and know your worth. Know that you're better to be abuse whether it be physically, mentally, emotionally just to get out as soon as possible."