Domestic dispute ends in stabbing, two arrests
BATON ROUGE - A Sunday evening domestic abuse incident resulted in a man being stabbed in the leg and a woman's arrest.
According to arrest documents, 35-year-old Danielle Serf had separated from her husband three months ago, but came to his residence to wash clothes on July 29.
When she left the front door open, the two got into a verbal argument. Serf says that's when her husband struck her in the head. In retaliation, Serf began fighting back and noticed a pocket knife on the floor. She picked it up and stabbed her husband twice in the leg.
He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
During the altercation, two children were present, but left the residence to avoid harm.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputies eventually arrested both Serf and her husband, whose name and mugshot were not made immediately available. Both face charges of aggravated battery and domestic abuse with child endangerment.
