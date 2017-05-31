Domestic abuse protection for same sex couples

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is closer to becoming the 49th state to allow same-sex couples to receive domestic abuse protections.



With six senators reversing their opposition from last week, the Senate voted 25-13 Tuesday in favor of removing the requirement that a victim be of the opposite sex of the alleged offender to be considered a victim of domestic violence.



Marrero Rep. Pat Connick's proposal is headed to Gov. John Bel Edwards' desk for review.



The Senate had rejected the bill on its first attempt. Following that vote, Connick said lawmakers needed to pass the bill or risk having Louisiana's domestic violence protection laws be declared unconstitutional for violating equal protection laws.



South Carolina is the only other state to bar same-sex couples from receiving domestic abuse protections.