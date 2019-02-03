Dogs killed in Central house fire Thursday afternoon

CENTRAL - Officials say two pets were killed in house fire late Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was reported Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Norway Pine Drive near Fir Avenue. Photos from the scene show flames and smoke billowing from the roof.

According to the Central Fire Department, a man was inside the home with three dogs at the time of the fire. The man and one of the animals escaped. However, two of the dogs did not make it out alive.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.