Dogs attack woman at South Baton Rouge apartment

BATON ROUGE- A woman says two pitbulls attacked her in the middle of the day outside her apartment late last week. Viola Davis said the animals weren't wearing leashes when they rushed her.

"At first, the pitbulls were playing in the grass and the owner was sitting off to the side," said Davis. "They both attacked me. She [the owner] didn't get the pitbull off me until it bit my arm." said Davis.

It happened last Friday at the Jefferson Lakes Apartments off Jefferson Highway. Davis has only lived there for a few months but had considered the complex to be upscale and safe.

"I went into shock after the bite," she said.

Davis filed a police report but she doesn't know where in the complex the dogs' owner lives. The apartment does allow pets. Management said they're investigating.

East Baton Rouge requires owners to keep their dogs restrained.