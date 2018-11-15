Dog survives unbelievable injury after being shot with arrow

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A four-year-old boxer mix named Indy is recovering from a near-fatal injury.

"I came home form work and I had a Burger King cherry slushy, and I thought I had a hole in the bottom of it because I saw red on the floor, and then I saw a huge smear of blood," said Damon Dawson, Indy's owner.

That's when Dawson found Indy under his comforter covered in blood. He rushed her to the St. Francis Animal Medical Center.

"I was expecting her to say we had to put her to sleep," said Dawson.

On first inspection, they weren't sure what had happened.

"Maybe she was hit by a car," said Dr. Pamela Doskey, who treated Indy. "Damon was thinking maybe she was attacked by another dog."

After X-rays were taken the following day, the veterinarian realized what had occurred.

"That's when we saw the arrow that was lodged in her skull," said Dr. Doskey.

One part was lodged in her skull, the other had been broken off, making it impossible to tell it was an arrow from the surface.

The arrow went straight through Indy's sinuses, permanently damaging them, and missed her eye by centimeters.

"She is amazingly lucky," said Dr. Doskey.

Dawson says he lives behind a private hunting lodge, but can't believe someone would mistake his little dog for a deer.

"I laid in my bed for two days, just depressed, holding her, because you know that's my girl," said Dawson.

And Dr. Doskey doesn't think it was a mistake either.

"Three weeks ago we treated a feral cat right behind the hospital that would hang out in the neighborhood behind us, and somebody shot her in the face, and I just feel like we keep having these pets being shot in the face, what are the chances?"

The Humane Society of Louisiana agrees with Dr. Doskey, which is why they're offering a $500 reward for information about who could have done this.