Dog shot after charging at officers on Sherwood Street

BATON ROUGE – Police say a dog was shot after it charged at an officer while in the 4900 block of Sherwood Street.

On Friday afternoon, BRPD officers attempted to execute an arrest warrant at a home in the area, when a dog from a neighboring yard charged at the officers. The officers were walking along the roadway and attempted to avoid the dog, according to police.

When the dog rushed one of the officers, he drew is firearm and shot the dog one time through the head.



According to police, the dog was removed by an officer from the Baton Rouge Animal Control.