Dog saved his owner after fending off robbers

BATON ROUGE- Two men were arrested after attempting to rob a man walking his dog early Sunday, morning.

According to police Branson Jones and Jaylin Humphries and one juvenile were arrested Sunday around 2:00 a.m. for armed robbery.

The victim told authorities that four boys riding in a red vehicle pulled into a parking lot across the street from his home.

Jones and Humphries approached the victim armed. A police report states the robbers grabbed the victim while yelling, "Give me your money" then struck him in the head with a firearm and punched him.

The victim's dog began to bark which then scared off the two robbers, they returned to their vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was able to keep his belongings.

The three suspects were booked in East Baton Parish Prison. They were charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery and resisting an officer.