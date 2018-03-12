59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dog reunited with firefighters who rescued him

2 hours 51 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, March 12 2018 Mar 12, 2018 March 12, 2018 3:39 PM March 12, 2018 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Abbi Rocha
Photo: Twitter
CHICO, CA- Firefighters in Northern California were thrilled to reunite with a dog who is feeling much better after being rescued from a house fire Tuesday. 

"Boo" was saved from a burning home in Chico, California, about 90 miles north of Sacramento. He was found unresponsive, firefighters and medics saved him just before he inhaled a fatal amount of smoke.  

Residents in Chico are raising money to assist the homeowner, a single mother of one. So far, they have raised $3,000 of their $10,000 goal. 

You can view the GoFundMe by clicking here: https://www.gofundme.com/alexxlovesmorty 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days