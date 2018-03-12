Dog reunited with firefighters who rescued him

CHICO, CA- Firefighters in Northern California were thrilled to reunite with a dog who is feeling much better after being rescued from a house fire Tuesday.

"Boo" was saved from a burning home in Chico, California, about 90 miles north of Sacramento. He was found unresponsive, firefighters and medics saved him just before he inhaled a fatal amount of smoke.

Residents in Chico are raising money to assist the homeowner, a single mother of one. So far, they have raised $3,000 of their $10,000 goal.