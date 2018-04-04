68°
Dog owners get $75K in pact over deputy's canine killing

Wednesday, April 04 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: policearchives.org
BATON ROUGE (AP) - The owners of a dog that was shot and killed by a Louisiana sheriff's deputy will receive $75,000 in a settlement of their lawsuit against a sheriff who has had legal troubles.
  
The March 26 settlement agreement says it isn't an "admission of liability" by Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal and Deputy Lucas Plauche.
  
Plauche's body camera captured part of his August 2015 encounter with the dog owned by Teddy Sonnier and his son, Brance. The video captured Plauche saying, "Dog, you're about to die," but didn't show him shooting the animal in the Sonniers' yard.
  
In 2016, Ackal was acquitted of federal criminal charges that accused him of ordering the beatings of parish jail prisoners. Ten deputies pleaded guilty in the case.

