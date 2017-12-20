56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dog mauls 69-year-old woman to death at a Phoenix boarding facility

2 hours 19 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, December 20 2017 Dec 20, 2017 December 20, 2017 7:48 PM December 20, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KNXV
PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a dog mauled a 69-year-old woman to death at a Phoenix boarding facility.
  
Phoenix police say the victim was found Wednesday in a dog exercise area at Canine Country Club and Feline Inn with significant injuries consistent with dog bites.
  
She was rushed to a hospital, where she died. Her name hasn't been released yet.
  
The woman reportedly volunteered at a rescue group called Akita Advocates that rents space at the kennel.
  
She was trying to socialize the animal to prepare it for adoption when the attack took place.
  
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control officials say the Akita Advocates group will put the dog down.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days