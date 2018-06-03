88°
Dog found dead in carrier during Delta layover near Detroit

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) - An 8-year-old pet Pomeranian has died during an airline layover at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
  
WXYZ-TV and WDIV-TV report that the dog was flown in a pet carrier from Phoenix and was headed to Newark, New Jersey. It was found dead Wednesday morning in its carrier in a cargo facility at the airport, southwest of Detroit in Romulus.
  
Delta Air Lines says a flight attendant checked on the dog about 6 a.m. The attendant checked again about two hours later and the dog was dead.
  
Delta tells WXYZ-TV in a statement that it is "conducting a thorough review of the situation."
  
Earlier this year, a French bulldog puppy died after a United Airlines flight attendant told its owner to put the dog's carrier in an overhead bin.
