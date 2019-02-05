Dog dies after awaking family to overnight house fire

71°
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say a family's dog died as a result of an overnight house fire on Kimmeridge Drive.

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. At the scene, crews found smoke coming from the house. Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen area. The family told firefighters they were awakened by one of their dogs. The same dog later died as a result of the smoke.

Officials say the cause of the fire has been ruled as unintentional. According to a new release, the house received heavy fire and smoke damage.

The Red Cross was called to assist.

