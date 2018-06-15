81°
Document: Faulty door lock found in Vegas hotel where 2 died
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Court documents say workers found a broken latch on the door of a Las Vegas Strip hotel room where two Vietnamese tourists were found dead two weeks ago.
A filing in the arrest of 31-year-old Julius Trotter describes a method in which would-be thieves walk hotel hallways checking room doors to see if they'll push open.
The document says that the day after Sang Boi Nghia and Khuong Le Ba Nguyen were found stabbed to death June 1, Circus Circus employees determined the door latch to their 21st-floor room didn't work properly.
It didn't say whether a faulty latch allowed Trotter to allegedly enter.
Trotter was arrested June 7 and remained jailed Friday in San Bernardino County, California, pending his transfer in custody to Las Vegas to face robbery and murder charges.
