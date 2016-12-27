Doctors seeing more sinus infections around holiday season

BATON ROUGE – With holiday season in full swing, doctors have seen more people coming down with sinus infections.

From coughing, to sneezing, to running noses, doctors have seen the symptoms far too often in their offices recently.

"We've seen an increase of traffic patients coming in with nasal congestion lots of cough, sore throats, ear pressure, and some sinus infections," Nurse Practitioner Liz Eure said.

Eure says that pressure on the sinuses cause the infections.

"Basically what will happen is your sinus cavities will become inflamed and your nasal drainage can't drain appropriately so it will back up and it goes into the ears or it will sit in your sinus pockets and causes sinus infections," Eure said.

Those coming down with infections have been getting prescriptions filled to help ease the symptoms. Pharmacists say they have been busy filling the orders.

"The last few weeks, especially really since Christmas, I'm not sure if it's the weather change or what but there's been a lot of the sinus drip, post nasal drip, general body aches, a lot of the sinus infections so we really have seen a lot in the last couple of weeks," Pharmacist TJ Woodward said.

Woodward said that over-the-counter medicines should help control the issues, but if they progress stronger medicines are needed.

"If the over the counter medications are controlling it and it progresses and gets worse then we're seeing a lot of the steroid shots and things like that," Woodward said.

Over-the-counter medicines usually run between $10 and $20 and steroid shots run around $50 to $100.

Doctors say that a sinus infection takes about two weeks to go away.