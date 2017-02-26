69°
Doctor-to-doctor donation: Kidney saves sick colleague

February 26, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Orange County Register

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - A California doctor has a colleague to thank for giving him the gift of life.

The Orange County Register reported Sunday that Dr. Brian Dunn got a kidney from Dr. Colleen Coleman.

The two have been friendly more than a decade while working together. Coleman is a surgeon and Dunn is an anesthesiologist at Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dunn's kidneys failed from complications due to chemotherapy from a stomach tumor he had as a teen.

Coleman almost didn't end up as his donor when an erroneous test initially found she wasn't a match.

Coleman says she had reservations going under the knife, but she wanted to make sure Dunn's daughter didn't grow up fatherless.

Dunn gave Coleman a set of kidney-shaped Tiffany earrings to thank her for her sacrifice.

