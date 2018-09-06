Doctor pleads guilty in prescription fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A federal prosecutor in north Louisiana says a former resident physician at LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport has pleaded guilty to forging prescriptions.

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph says in a Wednesday news release that 32-year-old Kevin V. Patel pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. The release says Patel issued forged prescriptions for drugs in his roommate's name.

Without the roommate's knowledge, he used the roommate's identification at pharmacies to obtain two controlled drugs: Adderall and Vyvanse. Patel faces a possible four-year sentence.

Sentencing was set for Jan. 3.