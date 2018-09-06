78°
Latest Weather Blog
Doctor pleads guilty in prescription fraud
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A federal prosecutor in north Louisiana says a former resident physician at LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport has pleaded guilty to forging prescriptions.
U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph says in a Wednesday news release that 32-year-old Kevin V. Patel pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. The release says Patel issued forged prescriptions for drugs in his roommate's name.
Without the roommate's knowledge, he used the roommate's identification at pharmacies to obtain two controlled drugs: Adderall and Vyvanse. Patel faces a possible four-year sentence.
Sentencing was set for Jan. 3.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State asking for admission of new evidence in hazing-death case
-
Girl's hair extension lawsuit moved to federal court
-
Wood-framed home considered total loss after overnight fire
-
BRPD released dash cam video after teen killed in August police chase
-
Investigative Unit: Town running a kangaroo court, detectives suspect