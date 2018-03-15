Doctor: Hospital got 10 injured in Florida bridge fall

Photo: Jonathan Muñoz / Twitter

MIAMI (AP) - A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida university.

Dr. Mark McKenney says at a news conference Thursday that two of the people Kendall Regional Medical Center received were in "extremely critical" condition. He says the other eight were stable, with injuries such as "bruises and abrasions to broken bones."

Of the two more serious cases, McKenney said one arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest but was revived, and the other has a serious brain injury.

The new pedestrian bridge at Florida International University had been installed across a busy road Saturday.