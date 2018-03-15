61°
Doctor: Hospital got 10 injured in Florida bridge fall

4 hours 7 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, March 15 2018 Mar 15, 2018 March 15, 2018 5:58 PM March 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Jonathan Muñoz / Twitter
MIAMI (AP) - A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida university.
  
Dr. Mark McKenney says at a news conference Thursday that two of the people Kendall Regional Medical Center received were in "extremely critical" condition. He says the other eight were stable, with injuries such as "bruises and abrasions to broken bones."
  
Of the two more serious cases, McKenney said one arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest but was revived, and the other has a serious brain injury.
  
The new pedestrian bridge at Florida International University had been installed across a busy road Saturday.
