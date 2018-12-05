DOC pharmacist arrested after alleged sexual battery at state prison

ST. GABRIEL - A Department of Corrections employee was arrested Wednesday after a co-worker accused him of sexual misconduct.

According to St. Gabriel Police, Jonathan Travis, a pharmacist for the DOC, was arrested for sexual battery Wednesday morning. Police say Travis was reported to authorities after an incident at the Elayn Hunt state prison over the weekend.

A female employee at the prison claimed Travis grabbed her hand and placed it on his genitalia.

Travis was booked Wednesday morning but had apparently bonded out by late afternoon.