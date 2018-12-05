57°
Latest Weather Blog
DOC pharmacist arrested after alleged sexual battery at state prison
ST. GABRIEL - A Department of Corrections employee was arrested Wednesday after a co-worker accused him of sexual misconduct.
According to St. Gabriel Police, Jonathan Travis, a pharmacist for the DOC, was arrested for sexual battery Wednesday morning. Police say Travis was reported to authorities after an incident at the Elayn Hunt state prison over the weekend.
A female employee at the prison claimed Travis grabbed her hand and placed it on his genitalia.
Travis was booked Wednesday morning but had apparently bonded out by late afternoon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Devin White named best college linebacker in the nation
-
Deputies investigating body found on S. Flannery Road
-
Highway 61 getting new bridge for Comite Diversion Canal
-
Local man honors father's Toys for Tots tradition, raises $5k in sporting...
-
State troopers warn drivers to lower speeds over newly-reopened Sunshine Bridge