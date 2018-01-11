Do the Sean Payton: Saints coach inspires new song, dance craze

NEW ORLEANS - A new dance craze is 'sweeping' the state, and it's all thanks to New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

After the Saints' nail-biting playoff win against the Panthers Sunday, several players posted videos of the team celebrating the win in the locker room. This includes Head Coach Sean Payton, who was seen dancing with a broom after the team completed its season-long, 3-0 sweep of the Panthers.

Video of Payton's celebration made the rounds on social media, even inspiring a Louisiana rapper to write a song based on the smooth dance moves.

Now that the dance has birthed a new rap, residents across the state are trying to "do the Sean Payton", including the students at Green Park Elementary School.

The Saints are now heading to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Hopefully, they'll return home with more reason to celebrate.