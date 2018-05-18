77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
DNA testing transparency bill backed by Louisiana lawmakers

Friday, May 18 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Companies selling DNA testing kits should have to tell Louisiana customers if their genetic material will be used for research or other purposes, state lawmakers have decided.
  
The Senate voted 36-0 for the measure by New Orleans Sen. J.P. Morrell, aimed at providing more transparency about the use of samples gathered from testing kits. The House gave the bill final passage with a 90-0 vote Friday.
  
The kits, by companies like 23andMe and AncestryDNA, have become popular.
  
Morrell's legislation would require companies that provide the DNA or test results to a third party to notify consumers their DNA may be used in research and shared, along with information about withholding consent for that use.
  
Gov. John Bel Edwards hasn't taken a position on the bill.

