Latest Weather Blog
DNA sample identifies gas station armed robber
BATON ROUGE - A man that smashed the glass doors of a gas station, and tried to break into the register, has been arrested.
On Christmas Eve in 2016 shortly after 1 a.m., a masked man approached the front of the Circle K on Nicholson Drive. According to the arrest report, the man pulled on the door but it was locked.
At that point, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired two rounds into the glass door. The suspect then punched the glass and pulled on the door again, in an attempt to get inside.
There was a clerk at the gas station at the time of the crime. The clerk was able to grab a cordless phone and lock herself in the office.
Surveillance video showed the suspect jumping over the counter. He then attempted to open the register and safe. The arrest report shows he couldn't open either.
After failing to rob the business, the suspect fled the store on foot. DNA samples taken from blood on the door and the counter identified the suspect as Ernest Bell.
Bell is facing charges of armed robbery and attempted crime.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Victim dies after North Donmoor shooting, police investigating
-
Man wanted for stealing payments out of water district drop box
-
Metro Council to discuss River Center Library
-
Heavy rainstorm transforms communters into rescuers
-
Good Samaritans come to rescue of drivers trapped in flooded underpass
Sports Video
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...