DNA sample identifies gas station armed robber

BATON ROUGE - A man that smashed the glass doors of a gas station, and tried to break into the register, has been arrested.

On Christmas Eve in 2016 shortly after 1 a.m., a masked man approached the front of the Circle K on Nicholson Drive. According to the arrest report, the man pulled on the door but it was locked.

At that point, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired two rounds into the glass door. The suspect then punched the glass and pulled on the door again, in an attempt to get inside.

There was a clerk at the gas station at the time of the crime. The clerk was able to grab a cordless phone and lock herself in the office.

Surveillance video showed the suspect jumping over the counter. He then attempted to open the register and safe. The arrest report shows he couldn't open either.

After failing to rob the business, the suspect fled the store on foot. DNA samples taken from blood on the door and the counter identified the suspect as Ernest Bell.

Bell is facing charges of armed robbery and attempted crime.