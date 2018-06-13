83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DNA sample identifies gas station armed robber

5 hours 6 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 June 13, 2018 5:57 AM June 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man that smashed the glass doors of a gas station, and tried to break into the register, has been arrested.

On Christmas Eve in 2016 shortly after 1 a.m., a masked man approached the front of the Circle K on Nicholson Drive. According to the arrest report, the man pulled on the door but it was locked.

At that point, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired two rounds into the glass door. The suspect then punched the glass and pulled on the door again, in an attempt to get inside.

There was a clerk at the gas station at the time of the crime. The clerk was able to grab a cordless phone and lock herself in the office.

Surveillance video showed the suspect jumping over the counter. He then attempted to open the register and safe. The arrest report shows he couldn't open either.

After failing to rob the business, the suspect fled the store on foot. DNA samples taken from blood on the door and the counter identified the suspect as Ernest Bell.

Bell is facing charges of armed robbery and attempted crime.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days