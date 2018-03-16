DNA match leads to arrest in 2008 Louisiana homicide

Photo: The Advertiser

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A man arrested last month on drug charges is now charged in connection with a 2008 homicide in Louisiana.

The Advertiser reports Lafayette police announced Friday that 56-year-old Millard Hebert is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Bonnie Ruphard, whose body was found in a wooded area in December 2008. No suspects were identified at the time.

Police say DNA taken when Hebert was arrested last month matched samples found at the scene of Ruphard's death. Detective Stephen Bajat says Hebert provided a confession. Police say Ruphard was in town for painting work at the time of her death.

The connection between victim and suspect is unknown. Bajat says Hebert provided a motive that won't be released at this time. It's unclear whether Hebert has a lawyer.