DNA linked nurse to baby of incapacitated woman

Photo: AZ Central

PHOENIX (AP) - Police say DNA testing of a nurse and the baby born to an incapacitated woman in Phoenix led them to charge the nurse with sexual assault of the woman.

Phoenix police spokesman Tommy Thompson said Wednesday that investigators obtained a court order to collect DNA from the licensed practical nurse, Nathan Sutherland. Authorities say Sutherland was one of the caregivers for the woman at the Hacienda HealthCare center where she lived.

The 29-year-old victim has been incapacitated since the age of 3 and gave birth to a boy at the facility on Dec. 29. Employees have said they had no idea she was pregnant.