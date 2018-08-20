88°
DNA identifies Louisiana man killed in Mississippi wreck

Monday, August 20 2018
By: Associated Press

BENTON, Miss. (AP) - Investigators have confirmed the identity of a Louisiana man who died in a crash in Mississippi.

WLBT-TV reports that the Mississippi Crime Lab used DNA to identify 32-year-old Shawn "Corey" King of Benton, Louisiana. King was supposed to start a new job, and relatives reported him missing Aug. 3.

Yazoo County authorities found his body Wednesday in a field near Benton, Mississippi, off of state Highway 16. Yazoo County Investigator Terry Gann says it appears King fell asleep while driving. His SUV crashed into a tree, and Gann says there were no skid marks.

