DNA identifies Louisiana man killed in Mississippi wreck
BENTON, Miss. (AP) - Investigators have confirmed the identity of a Louisiana man who died in a crash in Mississippi.
WLBT-TV reports that the Mississippi Crime Lab used DNA to identify 32-year-old Shawn "Corey" King of Benton, Louisiana. King was supposed to start a new job, and relatives reported him missing Aug. 3.
Yazoo County authorities found his body Wednesday in a field near Benton, Mississippi, off of state Highway 16. Yazoo County Investigator Terry Gann says it appears King fell asleep while driving. His SUV crashed into a tree, and Gann says there were no skid marks.
