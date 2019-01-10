48°
DNA clears Louisiana man sentenced to life for rape

2 hours 27 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 January 10, 2019 5:50 PM January 10, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTBS
BENTON (AP) - DNA testing has cleared a man sentenced to life for raping a woman in front of her husband and children at a Bossier City motel.
  
KTBS-TV reports a state district judge in Bossier Parish signed an order Wednesday vacating 58-year-old Eric Prudholm's aggravated rape conviction and sentence. In return, he pleaded no contest to robbery getting credit for time served.
  
Prudholm had been jailed at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola since 1981, when he was 21. He walked out of the facility Thursday.
  
The only evidence presented against him was an identification by the victim who admitted being asleep in a dimly lit room and her eyes were mostly closed during the attack. She also initially described Prudholm as a dark-skinned black man, when his complexion is light-brown.
