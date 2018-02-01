57°
DJ who lost groping lawsuit to Taylor Swift in new radio job

Wednesday, January 31 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

GREENWOOD, Miss.- The radio host fired after he lost a groping lawsuit to superstar Taylor Swift says he is "very grateful" for a new gig at a Mississippi station.
 
David Mueller tells the Greenwood Commonwealth that he had difficulty finding work in a big-city radio market. He started his job Monday in Greenwood, home to about 14,000 people.
 
A federal jury determined Mueller assaulted and battered Swift by grabbing her under her skirt as they posed for a 2013 photo in Denver. Mueller, who goes by "Jackson" on air, still denies that. He began co-hosting the "Jackson and Jonbob" show Monday.
 
The Washington Post quotes Delta Radio CEO David Fuss saying he believes Mueller's side of the story.
 
Mueller's hiring comes as the #MeToo movement draws attention to sexual assault and harassment.

