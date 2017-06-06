Dixon prison employee arrested after attempting to smuggle in drugs, cellphone

JACKSON – A Dixon Correctional Institute employee was arrested for allegedly trying to bring drugs and other contraband into the prison.

During a routine search of 49-year-old Kenneth McManus, investigators found a package containing 35 ecstasy pills, 131 grams of synthetic marijuana, a cellphone and a cellphone charger. McManus confessed to the smuggling attempt and admitted to hiding the contraband under a car in the prison parking lot, according to the Department of Corrections.



Corrections officers notified the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office following the search. Deputies booked McManus with one count of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.



According to the Department of Corrections, more charges are expected.

"We will continue to crack down on contraband smuggling in our prisons, and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James M. Le Blanc said. "This is not a reflection of the many hard working men and women in our Department who are dedicated to keeping our prisons safe."



McManus voluntarily resigned. He worked with at the Dixon Correctional Institute since March 1, 2016. He was a corrections officer for the prison with the rank of sergeant, according to the Department of Corrections.



The department says the investigation is continuing with more arrests expected.