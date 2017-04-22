81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dixie Landin' chimpanzee Candy reportedly dies

1 hour 22 minutes 59 seconds ago April 22, 2017 Apr 22, 2017 Saturday, April 22 2017 April 22, 2017 5:51 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ALDF

BATON ROUGE - A North Louisiana chimpanzee sanctuary says Candy the Chimp, who for decades lived at Dixie Landin' amusement park in Baton Rouge, has died.

Sam Haynes Jr. and his family have owned Candy since she was 6-months-old. She was more than 50-years-old when she died Thursday.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund and Chimp Haven had been battling in court to move Candy from the park to the sanctuary. Chimp Haven President and CEO Cathy Willis Spraetz says they found out about the chimp's death through Haynes' attorney. Haynes' attorney, John W. Perry Jr., declined comment Friday.

Multiple media outlets say the Animal Legal Defense Fund filed a lawsuit against Haynes and Dixie Landin' in November 2015, alleging that Candy was "inhumanely" confined and neglected.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days