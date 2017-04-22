Dixie Landin' chimpanzee Candy reportedly dies

Photo: ALDF

BATON ROUGE - A North Louisiana chimpanzee sanctuary says Candy the Chimp, who for decades lived at Dixie Landin' amusement park in Baton Rouge, has died.



Sam Haynes Jr. and his family have owned Candy since she was 6-months-old. She was more than 50-years-old when she died Thursday.



The Animal Legal Defense Fund and Chimp Haven had been battling in court to move Candy from the park to the sanctuary. Chimp Haven President and CEO Cathy Willis Spraetz says they found out about the chimp's death through Haynes' attorney. Haynes' attorney, John W. Perry Jr., declined comment Friday.



Multiple media outlets say the Animal Legal Defense Fund filed a lawsuit against Haynes and Dixie Landin' in November 2015, alleging that Candy was "inhumanely" confined and neglected.