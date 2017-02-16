Disturbance leads to arrests of multiple students in Livonia

LIVONIA- A disturbance at Livonia High School led to the arrests of nine students. A fight broke out Monday, and those familiar with what's going on in the school say conditions have gotten so bad, some no longer feel safe.



The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff says there have been an increase in issues at Livonia High. That happened when the parish consolidated to one high school. Tonight, those problems have the attention of school leaders who made their case before students this week.



"It's like an animal house over there," Livonia Resident Barry Bazette said.



That's how Livonia residents like Barry Bazette describe conditions inside Livonia High. He's passionate about his old alma mater, and keeps up with it when he can. But, he says things changed dramatically when the parish consolidated two of its high schools into one.



"It's not the same school it used to be," Bazette said. "Bringing all these kids from one place like this is not a good thing."



Right now, any issues that occur at the school are dealt with by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, unless they need back up from Livonia Police. Just this year, Livonia Police have responded to three calls at the school. Once again, a call for back up at the school was needed after multiple students caused issues this week.



"We had nine people taken into custody," Sheriff Bud Torres said. "Two were adults that were arrested and booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center."



The superintendent here said things hit a boiling point this week. That's when eight students got into a fight. They were recommended for expulsion. The superintendent told WBRZ he came to campus and told students 95 percent are here for the right reasons. The other five percent are acting like thugs, and he wasn't going to allow them to disrupt the 95 percent from learning.



"Yes we have," Torres responded when asked if his office has responded to an increase in issues at Livonia High.



The situation unfolding is so serious, some law enforcement sources have said some adults are afraid for their safety at the school. Despite what the numbers and calls show, the principal downplayed any of the issues saying the problems at Livonia happen at any school.



Pointe Coupee Parish Superintendent Kevin Lemoine was out of town at a conference today. Principal Gail Gueho spoke to me by phone but declined to do an on camera interview. The Parish consolidated down to one high school three years ago. That's when school leaders shut down Pointe Coupee Central and opened up a magnet school at the location serving sixth thru ninth graders.