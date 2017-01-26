Disturbance at Baton Rouge campus chapel leads to ambulance escape

BATON ROUGE - Police and paramedics chased and captured a patient after he caused a disturbance after school and escaped from an ambulance.



A state trooper, who happened to be at St. Thomas More Catholic School two hours after class had dismissed, was on scene as a man appeared near the campus chapel.



The trooper called additional police to check on the man, who caused some sort of disturbance at the chapel. Officers checked him out, and brought him into an ambulance.



Paramedics were taking the man to the hospital for a phyciatric evaluation, but on the way, he escaped.



The ambulance made it about two blocks away before the patient tried to run. He attempted to bail out of the moving ambulance, forcing the crew to pull over in a driveway.



Police showed up to convince the man to stay inside. Paramedics had to restrain the man on the way to the hospital.



The ambulance made it the rest of the way to the hospital. It is unclear in the man will be facing any charges.