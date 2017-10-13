90°
District erases 'To Kill a Mockingbird' from lesson plan

29 minutes ago Friday, October 13 2017 Oct 13, 2017 October 13, 2017 3:15 PM October 13, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: J. B. Lippincott & Co
BILOXI, Miss. - 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is being removed from a junior-high reading list in a Mississippi school district.
  
The Sun Herald reports that Biloxi administrators pulled the novel from the 8th-grade curriculum this week. School board vice president Kenny Holloway says the district received complaints that some of the book's language "makes people uncomfortable."
  
Published in 1960, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee deals with racial inequality in a small Alabama town.
  
A message on the school's website says "To Kill A Mockingbird" teaches students that compassion and empathy don't depend upon race or education. Holloway says other books can teach the same lessons.
  
The book remains in Biloxi school libraries.

