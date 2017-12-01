52°
District Attorney wants Supreme Court to reinstate Wilbert Jones' rape conviction
BATON ROUGE - Weeks after Wilbert Jones was released from prison following spending 46-years there on a rape conviction, prosecutors have urged the Supreme Court to reinstate the man's conviction.
Jones was released on bail November 15 after a judge ruled prosecutors held back evidence from the defence during the original trial. In an appeal, the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office stated that was not the case.
A jury found Jones guilty of raping a Baton Rouge General nurse twice in 1971. The first conviction was thrown out.
