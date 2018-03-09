44°
District attorney to review findings in 2017 shooting that left deputy, accused rapist dead

5 hours 11 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, March 08 2018 Mar 8, 2018 March 08, 2018 6:51 PM March 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge district attorney has scheduled a press conference to review his findings in the officer-involved shooting that left a sheriff's deputy and an accused rapist dead last year.

According to a release from Hillar Moore's office, the district attorney plans to review the details Friday morning in a 10:30 a.m. press conference. The release suggests Moore will specifically focus on the details pertaining to the death of Brandon Wiley, who was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at the time.

The shooting happened at a strip mall near O'Neal Lane in March of 2017, while Deputy Shawn Anderson was investigating the rape allegations. After he began questioning Wiley, a struggle broke out, and both men were shot as a result.

Anderson was pronounced dead at an area hospital later that night. Wiley would succumb to his injuries days later at another hospital.

