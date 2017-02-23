District Attorney releases 2016 domestic violence report

BATON ROUGE – District Attorney Hillar Moore's office released its 2016 Domestic Violence Report Thursday morning.

According to the report, Moore's office said overal overall caseload involving domestic violence decreased in 2016. The report says this decline can possibly be attributed to community efforts like BRAVE and FYSC and coordination with the Baton Rouge City Court.

The DA's office prosecuted approximately 1400 misdemeanor domestic abuse battery cases in 2016. Of those cases, 543 plead guilty, 503 were dismissed after intervention or mental health counseling, and 289 were no billed.

Significant felony trials from 2016 are:

Danny Weber was tried for the felony crime of Domestic Abuse Battery involving strangulation. He was found guilty of a responsive verdict of Misdemeanor Domestic Abuse Battery.

Louis Christal was tried for the crime of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. He was found guilty of a responsive verdict of Aggravated Battery.

Chaddrick Piper was tried for the crimes of Domestic Abuse Battery involving strangulation and Home Invasion. He was found guilty of Domestic Abuse Battery involving strangulation and a responsive verdict of Unauthorized Entry of Inhabited Dwelling (felony). He was sentenced as a habitual offender.

Lenard Taylor was tried for Domestic Abuse Battery, multiple offender. He was found not guilty. The victim took the stand during the trial and identified someone else as the perpetrator of the underlying offense. She admitted that during the trial, it was the first time she named the new person; however, this “revelation” created reasonable doubt.

Aaron Williams was tried for the crimes of False Imprisonment with a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault in violation of the Child Endangerment Law, and Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. He was found not guilty of False Imprisonment, but found guilty of the other two counts.

Read the full report from Moore's Office by clicking here.