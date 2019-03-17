50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Distracted driver crashes into police car

4 hours 14 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, March 16 2019 Mar 16, 2019 March 16, 2019 10:34 PM March 16, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

ZACHARY – A distracted driver crashed into a police car Saturday, further reminding all of us to pay attention.

Luckily, this lesson wasn’t catastrophic- there were no reports of any injuries.

The reminder came after a post Saturday purportedly showing a crash between a distracted driver and a police officer.

Police posted pictures on Facebook of the crash with a reminder that it is illegal to drive distracted.

“PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN [sic] and focus on the road! distracted driving contributes to countless crashes,” police said in a reminder about state law.

*****************************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days