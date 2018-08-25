92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Disney World could start pay at $15 an hour if deal approved

5 hours 3 minutes 4 seconds ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 August 25, 2018 10:42 AM August 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Walt Disney World will begin paying a starting wage of $15 an hour in less than three years if a new agreement is approved by workers next month.
  
The company and a coalition of unions reached the tentative deal late Friday after a year of negotiations.
  
Disney's unionized workers will vote in early September on the proposal to raise the starting minimum wage from $10 to $15 an hour by 2021.
  
The deal covers about half of Disney World's 70,000 workers in metro Orlando.
  
If approved, it could have a big impact in the theme park mecca since Disney tends to influence what other Orlando tourism businesses pay their workers.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days