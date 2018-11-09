Disney's new streaming service to launch in 2019

Photo: USA Today

Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, will be launching in late 2019.

Disney CEO Bob Iger made the announcement Thursday during an earnings call with investors. USA Today reports, the company is banking on Loki, Cassian Andor, and other popular characters in its portfolio to lure customers away from Netflix.

The new direct-to-consumer streaming service will be built around Disney's namesake studio, along with Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Creators are creating new content for the streaming network. There will be a new live-action "Star Wars" series that Lucasfilms plans to take into production next year. The series will follow the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor played by Diego Luna.

The company previously revealed that producer and actor Jon Favreau will write and produce "The Mandalorian," a live-action series set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, according to USA Today.

Iger also confirmed that Marvel Studios is developing a series around god of mischief Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston.

Disney+ will also feature new stories in the worlds of "Monsters, Inc." and "High School Musical."