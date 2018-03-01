61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Disney pushes 'Mulan' to 2020, moves 'Avengers' up a week

2 hours 37 seconds ago Thursday, March 01 2018 Mar 1, 2018 March 01, 2018 8:41 PM March 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Walt Disney Company is shifting some film releases around including moving "Avengers: Infinity War" up one week and pushing the live-action "Mulan" back almost a year and a half.
 
The studio says Thursday that "Avengers: Infinity War" will now hit theaters on April 27, 2018.  "Mulan" is set for March 27, 2020.  The "Mulan" update recently found its lead in Chinese actress Liu Yifei after a year-long search.
 
Disney also set release dates for 28 untitled films through February 2023 from Marvel, Pixar and Disney live action.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days