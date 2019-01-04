Disney offers condolences over crash that killed Louisiana children

Photo: ABC News

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Walt Disney World officials are expressing their sympathies to the families of the seven victims of a fiery Florida highway crash, including five children headed to the park.

Spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said Friday that "there are no words to convey the sorrow we feel for those involved."

The children were riding in a van belonging to a Pentecostal church in Marksville, Louisiana. Officials say they ranged in age from 8 to teens.

The van was an hour north of the theme park Thursday when a tractor-trailer heading in the opposite direction on Interstate 75 collided with a car and both burst through the center divider. The van and another truck collided with the semi and the car and burst into flames.

Five children and both truck drivers died.