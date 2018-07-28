87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Disney donates care packages to OLOL Children's Hospital

4 hours 23 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, July 28 2018 Jul 28, 2018 July 28, 2018 12:14 PM July 28, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Some Disney magic helped brighten a few young lives at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge.

The Walt Disney Company donated ten hospital care packages to children at OLOL. The donation included toys, games, books, movies and more.

The gifts were carefully selected to bring comfort and support to patients from toddlers to 18 years old. Disney says their goal is to "reinvent the patient experience."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days