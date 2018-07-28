Disney donates care packages to OLOL Children's Hospital

BATON ROUGE - Some Disney magic helped brighten a few young lives at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge.

The Walt Disney Company donated ten hospital care packages to children at OLOL. The donation included toys, games, books, movies and more.

The gifts were carefully selected to bring comfort and support to patients from toddlers to 18 years old. Disney says their goal is to "reinvent the patient experience."